Bhupen Borah withdraws resignation after Congress high command's intervention

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Monday withdrew his resignation after intervention from the party’s central leadership, AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh confirmed.

Senior Congress leaders, including Singh and Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi met Borah at his residence here, after he sent a letter to the party high command earlier in the day, announcing his resignation.

Speaking to reporters later, Borah said he had requested additional time from the high command to reconsider his decision. Party leaders indicated that the resignation was not accepted after Rahul Gandhi personally spoke with him.

Gogoi also expressed regret over internal issues that may have caused dissatisfaction, stating that the party apologised if Borah felt hurt by recent developments.