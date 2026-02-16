Bihar to ban open sales of meat

PATNA: Bihar government is likely to further restrict open sales of meat, following earlier orders prohibiting sale of meat near religious places.

State deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also holds revenue and land reforms department, said on Monday that only licensed sellers would be allowed to sell meat across the state.

“Government is framing new rules, and it will be enforced strictly. Sale of meat in the open will not be allowed in any condition. Only those with proper authorisation will be permitted to sell meat,” he told the media.

He also warned of strict action against those violating the new rules.

In March last year, Uttar Pradesh government banned sale of meat within 500 metres of religious places. Directives were issued to all district magistrates to enforce the order strictly.