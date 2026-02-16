Daughter of Pahalgam terror attack victim still awaits promised government job 10 months later

MUMBAI: Tens months post the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed her father's life, Asawari Jagdale is yet to be inducted into the state service as promised by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Santosh Jagdale and six others from Maharashtra were killed in the terror attack. The State Government had promised financial aid and government jobs to the kin of the deceased.

Asawari said that Union Minister Amit Shah had visited her family shortly after the attack and promised to extend all possible help, including a government job, bravery award, and a memorial for the victims of the terror attack.

She added that even CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Eknath Shinde had visited her family and promised a job. “On their instructions, we visited the Pune Municipal Corporation office and met the commissioner. He checked the availability of the job and noted that Grade II posts are vacant and that they are suitable for my education also," she said. Asawari added that the corporation had sent her file to Mantralaya for approval in April 2025, and she has not yet received any updates regarding her job, ten months later.

Asawari is a B SC graduate in computer science and has an MBA. She served as an HR head at a private firm.

“We are running pillar to post, but nothing has happened despite the tall promises by tall leaders. Now, we do not know what to do,” she said