Economic Offences Unit of Bihar police intensifies vigil on bankers, CSC operators amid rising mule accounts

PATNA: Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police has launched a comprehensive drive against cybercriminals by detecting mule accounts and checking their operations.

EOU is keeping a strict vigil on any suspected activities by bankers and customer service centre (CSC) operators across the state.

In the last two years, the number of mule accounts has risen alarmingly as cyber criminals are using these accounts for illegal transactions and money laundering, officials of EOU said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recently lodged an FIR against a branch manager of Punjab and Sindh Bank and 17 others in this connection.

During the investigation, it was found that transactions involving an amount of Rs 1,084 crore were done through 13 such accounts, opened on the basis of fake KYC documents.

Although the cybercrime’s nerve centre was Punjab, its links might be as far as up to Bihar and in view of it, Bihar police’s investigating agencies have also been alerted.