ED seizes Rs 5.88 crore properties in Mumbai in NDPS Act case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached seven properties in Mumbai worth Rs. 5.88 crore in an NDPS Act case against couple Faisal Shaikh and Alfiya Shaikh and few others.

The investigation, initiated based on complaint filed by NCB Mumbai under various sections of NDPS Act, revealed that the couple purchased prohibited Mephedrone (MD) drugs and invested the proceeds in real estate through shell firms and bank accounts.

“Faisal Shaikh and his wife Alfiya Shaikh established a well organised network for sale of MD drug and they used to sell it to Samiya Khan, Nasir Yasin Khan, Azim Abu Salim Khan @ Azim Bhau, and others, who then sold the same to their customers,” a official said.

Faisal Javed Shaikh and his wife Alfiya Shaikh allegedly used to deposit illegally acquired money in cash into their personal bank accounts to show it as legal money.

Investigation also reveals that the accused had also used firm(s) opened in their name as well as in the name of their associates for integration of Proceeds of Crime, while in reality, such firms were not used for any business activities.

“Further, Alfiya Faisal Shaikh and Faisal Javed Shaikh also used to give cash generated out of drug sale to their close associates including Faizan Mohd Shafi Shaikh, who through his proprietorship concern Faiz Impex, Mumbai and other associates, routed it through multiple bank accounts relating to them / their associates and also through the bank accounts of shell companies,” the official said.

Part of such funds were also diverted back in the bank accounts of main accused Alfiya Faisal Shaikh, Faisal Javed Shaikh; their family members and associates which were later on also utilized in purchasing immovable properties.

Earlier, ED had conducted a search operation on October 8 2025, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 wherein cash worth Rs. 42 Lakh, 1.6 kg Jewellery having worth around Rs. 1.76 Crore, three second hand luxury vehicles worth around 56 Lakh, and 12 bank accounts of accused persons were seized.