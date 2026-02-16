India showcases AI-powered healthcare innovations at India AI Impact Summit 2026

NEW DELHI: Over the past decade, India’s health system has transitioned from basic digitisation of records and improved data reporting to building a nationally interoperable digital health ecosystem, said Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday.

“AI has the potential to reduce the burden on the healthcare workforce while strengthening - not replacing - the physician-patient relationship,” said Srivastava at a panel discussion on “Scaling AI for Public Health Impact: Public-Private Partnership” as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Citing examples, she referred to MadhuNetrAI for AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening, AI-enabled handheld X-rays and acoustic screening tools such as Cough Against TB (CA-TB) for tuberculosis detection, and AI-integrated surveillance systems for faster epidemic alerts.

She highlighted the establishment of Centres of Excellence for AI in healthcare at AIIMS, Delhi, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and AIIMS, Rishikesh.

She said the National Health Policy set the vision of achieving the highest attainable standard of health and well-being for all citizens, which was further operationalised through the National Digital Health Blueprint by promoting open standards, interoperability, privacy-by-design, and the adoption of emerging technologies including Generative AI.