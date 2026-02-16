Insider track: Speculation grows over ONOE Bill as Rijiju flags ‘critical bill’ in Budget Session

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the second part of the Budget Session—from March 9 to April 2—will have several important bills, including one “critical bill”.

This has raised speculation that the One Nation One Election Bill may be introduced for passage. The bill aims to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together. The Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, has not yet submitted its report, as stakeholders’ consultations continue.

Former Chief Justice B R Gavai told the panel that simultaneous elections do not violate the basic structure of the Constitution or its federal framework. Lawmakers and political analysts are watching.

Bihar Congress braces for big shake-up

Bihar Congress may get a new leadership team after poor results in recent Assembly elections. Central leadership is considering changes in the state unit. Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru and PCC chief Rajesh Ram are likely to be replaced as they face maximum heat, according to sources. Rahul Gandhi has pushed for a complete organisational reset. A new state committee may be announced soon. There may also be a working president to improve coordination and “keep the house in order”. National observers are now reviewing district committees. The party has started a talent hunt for communication and research teams. Leaders hope these changes will help the party recover and strengthen its position in the state.