Insider track: Speculation grows over ONOE Bill as Rijiju flags ‘critical bill’ in Budget Session

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the second part of the Budget Session—from March 9 to April 2—will have several important bills, including one “critical bill”.
This has raised speculation that the One Nation One Election Bill may be introduced for passage. The bill aims to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together. The Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, has not yet submitted its report, as stakeholders’ consultations continue.
Former Chief Justice B R Gavai told the panel that simultaneous elections do not violate the basic structure of the Constitution or its federal framework. Lawmakers and political analysts are watching.
Bihar Congress braces for big shake-up
Bihar Congress may get a new leadership team after poor results in recent Assembly elections. Central leadership is considering changes in the state unit. Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru and PCC chief Rajesh Ram are likely to be replaced as they face maximum heat, according to sources. Rahul Gandhi has pushed for a complete organisational reset. A new state committee may be announced soon. There may also be a working president to improve coordination and “keep the house in order”. National observers are now reviewing district committees. The party has started a talent hunt for communication and research teams. Leaders hope these changes will help the party recover and strengthen its position in the state.
UGC rules spark BJP worries
The UGC’s new rules for colleges have caused concern among general-class voters. Social media saw strong reactions, which worried BJP leaders. The party has asked MPs to talk to students and address concerns, especially young women. BJP leaders from the general classes are avoiding speaking openly against the new UGC rules, even though they are concerned about their future electoral prospects. Voters from the general classes are closely observing their silence, while BJP supporters from non-general classes favour the rule. “Neither can we swallow it, nor throw it away, as the rule concerns over 60% of voters. In vote-bank politics, society has once again begun witnessing casteism, which will damage unity within Hinduism,” remarked a BJP leader bluntly.
New BJP chief, no team changes yet
Two months after Nitin Nabin became the BJP’s national president, the expected organizational changes are yet to materialise. Many expected a reshuffle, especially in the media wing, which needs new leaders to handle the Opposition. Most central office-bearers remain the same. Sources said talks are ongoing in the Delhi office, and a major change may come about soon. Reports suggest new leaders may be added, while others without public support may be removed. A senior party member said the party needs new people to challenge Congress narratives effectively. Party leaders hope changes come in without further delay.
Akhilesh-Azad meeting fuels buzz
With just a year left before Uttar Pradesh’s Assembly elections, the hobnobbing between two young leaders representing two distinct social bases in the state is sending signals to the ruling BJP and the former Chief Minister Mayawati-led BSP. It is reliably learnt that recently, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and emerging Dalit icon and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Rawan’, met in the National Capital. The event caught the attention of all, as it indicated a possible alliance between the two. That can trouble the BJP because of Chandrashekhar’s growing stature amid the UGC equity rules controversy. The way Mayawati is wooing the upper castes, especially Brahmins, and the SP wooing Dalits suggests UP’s political dynamics may undergo a change.