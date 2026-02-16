India doesn't need fifth-gen fighter imports; focus should be on range of weapons delivery: Retd AVM Anil Golani

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force, which achieved air superiority during Operation Sindoor, has remained in focus amid renewed discussions on air power, force modernisation and future capability requirements.

Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani (Retd), who raised and commanded the Indian Air Force’s first Harpy squadron and retired as Chief Staff Officer (Air Vector) at the Strategic Forces Command and now serves as Director General of the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategy Studies (CAPSS), spoke to The New Indian Express on a wide-ranging set of issues, including lessons from the recent conflict, fighter acquisitions, indigenous capability development and India’s push for aero-engine self-reliance

What are the lessons for the IAF from Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor, along with other recent conflicts such as Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Rising Lion, has reinforced the centrality of air power in contemporary warfare. Beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagements and non-contact operations are increasingly emerging as decisive factors. There is a need for sustained investment in electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to maintain operational control.

Do you think the current defence budget allocation is justified? The aim is to reach around 2.5% of GDP, while it currently stands closer to 2%.

The defence budget has seen a significant increase of around 15% and at present remains in the range of roughly 1.9% to 2% of GDP. Moving towards 2.5% is a reasonable objective but such an increase needs to be gradual. The pace of budgetary expansion has to be matched with the capacity of the Indian defence industry to absorb and utilise the allocation effectively. Sustained and predictable increases, rather than sharp spikes, are necessary to ensure procurement pipelines, production capacities and capability development progress in a calibrated and balanced manner.

Pakistan is reportedly set to induct the Chinese fifth-generation J-35 soon. Do you think India needs to import a fifth-generation fighter as a stop-gap to deal with a two-front challenge?

I do not believe India necessarily needs to import a fifth-generation platform as a stop-gap measure, particularly since development of the AMCA is already underway. In contemporary warfare, the platform alone is no longer the decisive factor. What matters increasingly is the range and effectiveness of weapons delivery, along with networked operations. The traditional linear kill chain has evolved into a broader “kill web”, where sensors, shooters and data networks operate in an integrated manner. In that framework, capability is determined less by the platform itself and more by how effectively it is integrated into the overall combat network.

How important is the acquisition of 114 Rafale aircraft cleared by the defence ministry? How will it help the IAF and is it necessary?

The acquisition needs to be viewed in the context of the IAF’s current force levels and the phased retirement of legacy platforms over the coming years. The IAF’s fighter squadron strength is currently around 29 against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, making the induction of MRFA necessary to sustain operational capability. Inducting more Rafales also offers operational and logistical advantages, as the IAF already operates the platform, ensuring commonality in training, maintenance and weapons systems while reducing lifecycle costs. It provides a relatively quick capability enhancement even as indigenous programmes continue to mature. By the time additional aircraft are inducted, the platform is expected to be in the more advanced F5 configuration, compared to the F3 variant currently in service, representing a significant enhancement in overall capability.