J&K Lt Governor orders reopening of 14 tourist spots after Pahalgam terror attack

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday ordered the reopening of 14 tourist destinations in the Union Territory that had been closed following last year’s Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 tourists and a local pony owner.

“After a thorough security review and discussion, I’ve ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” Sinha posted on X.

The 14 sites include 11 in the Kashmir Valley — Yousmarg, Doodhpathri (Budgam), Dandipora Park (Kokernag), Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan, Padpawan (Shopian), Astanpora, Tulip Garden (Srinagar), Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park (Ganderbal), and Wullar/Watlab (Baramulla) — and three in Jammu region: Devi Pindi (Reasi), Mahu Mangat (Ramban), and Mughal Maidan (Kishtwar). All will reopen immediately.

Sinha added that four more sites — Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus (Kashmir) and Ramkund (Ramban, Jammu) — will reopen once snow clearance is completed.

Following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack, several tourist spots were closed for a security audit. While many were reopened soon after, some remained off-limits, prompting tourism stakeholders to press for full reopening to restore traveller confidence and revive the region’s tourism sector.