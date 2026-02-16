J&K police busts Rs 209 crore online investment fraud, Haryana doctor among nine held

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a transnational multi-crore online investment scam, which allegedly duped over Rs 209 crores from investors through fake trading platforms and phishing websites.

Nine people, including the main accused, have been arrested by the police in connection with the case. Ekant Yogdutt, alias Dr Morphine, an MBBS doctor from Haryana, has been identified by the police as the main handler of the racket.

Yogdutt was arrested by the police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, while returning from China. Other accused were picked up from different parts fo the Valley.

The alleged racket was unearthed by the police during an investigation based on the complaint filed by Firdous Ahmad Mira, a resident of Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by Ganderbal SSP Khalid Ahmad Poswal and experts were roped in to help the police unravel the highly sophisticated and layered financial fraud network.

According to the police, the scam operated through fake online investment portals advertised on social media and search engines, including websites such as "paisavault.com."

"The victims were lured with promises of high returns through cryptocurrency and coin trading schemes. Once investments were made, the funds were diverted into local bank accounts in Budgam, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Baramulla and other locations," a police official said.