Long queues for ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ expose Bengal’s unemployment woes

KOLKATA: Long queues of thousands of unemployed youths at camps set up to register names under the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme, launched by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal to provide a direct cash benefit of Rs 1,500 per month ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, have exposed the grim unemployment scenario in the state.

The camps, functioning across all 294 Assembly constituencies in Bengal since Sunday, are also accepting new applications for other state government welfare schemes for women and farmers.

From Kakdwip in the remote southern part of West Bengal to Kalimpong in Darjeeling in the extreme northern region of the state, all camps were flooded with applications from Madhyamik pass-outs to PhD scholars till Monday afternoon. Many applicants said they would not have stood in long queues for a paltry Rs 1,500 had there been adequate job opportunities in the state.

“There is no scope for jobs in Bengal, and we have rushed to the camps to register our names for a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme. We wouldn’t have waited in line if we had job opportunities,” said several applicants.

Standing in a queue at the Chinsurah camp in Hooghly district, Tuhin Kumar Nath, a PhD scholar in Physics, told reporters, “My father is a retired government employee. I have come here to enlist my name under the scheme so that the allowance will be useful for my family.”

Chandrima Maiti Chakraborty, a humanities graduate waiting in a long queue in Tamluk in East Midnapore district, said, “I am here at the camp today because I have not secured a job in my state so far.”