Madhya Pradesh HC to hear Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute case on February 18

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court is set to hear the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute case after 19 months.

The much-awaited hearing in the case was initially scheduled for Monday, but was postponed to Wednesday, February 18, as lawyers across the state abstained from court work to protest the killing of fellow advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena in Shivpuri district on Saturday.

Considering the SC direction on January 22, 2023, that the pending matter must be taken up by a Division Bench, preferably presided over by the HC’s Chief Justice or the senior most judge, it has been left up to the HC’s Chief Justice now to decide as to which judge(s) will hear the case on the next hearing.

Importantly, the double-judge bench of HC in Indore, which postponed the hearing the matter on Monday in presence of the two petitioners (Abdul Samad Khan for the Muslim side and Ashish Goyal for the Hindu side) is headed by HC’s Indore Bench’s senior most judge Vijay Kumar Shukla.

On March 11, 2024, Indore Bench of the MP HC, while hearing a plea by the Hindu Front for Justice (HFJ), had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct detailed scientific study (including GPR and GIS survey) to understand the true character of the ancient monument and submit a complete report to the court. The Muslim side subsequently moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the HC’s March 11, 2024 order.