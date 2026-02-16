NC, PDP slam J&K BJP MP for spending 94% allocated funds in UP

SRINAGAR: A BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Ali Khatana, has come under fire from National Conference and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for spending a major portion of his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds on developmental works in Uttar Pradesh rather than in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khatana, a senior BJP leader from the state and prominent Gujjar face of the party, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in September 2022. The MP has allocated Rs 14.7 crore from the allocated funds. Under the MPLADS scheme, each MP is entitled to recommend projects worth Rs 5 crore annually for the creation of community assets, such as roads, drinking water facilities and educational infrastructure. While the funds are released to district authorities for execution, and not directly handled by MPs, the choice of districts and projects rests with the parliamentarian.

Out of the 176 developmental works sanctioned by Khatana, 144 projects, amounting to Rs 10.58 crore, which is 94 per cent of the funds, were carried out in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, only 32 works amounting to of Rs 94 lakh were taken up in his home state.

The spending pattern of Khatana’s MPLADS funds has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling National Conference and the opposition PDP.