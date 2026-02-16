NMC begins to examine negligence, misconduct complaints pile-up against doctors

NEW DELHI: For over five years, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has been rejecting hundreds of complaints of medical negligence and misconduct against doctors. Now, finally, the regulatory body is examining the issue.

The turnaround came only after the Union Health Ministry asked the NMC, which regulates medical education, medical professions, institutes and research, to take “necessary action in accordance with law and to apprise the Ministry of the outcome.”

But the rethink and the direction came only after the NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), which regulates professional conduct and promotes medical ethics in the country, rejected as many as 256 appeals by patients and their relatives from September 15, 2020, to January 7, 2026, as per an RTI reply.

The directions from the ministry also came only after RTI activist Dr KV Babu flagged the issue with the ministry last year. Speaking with this newspaper, the Kerala-based Dr Babu pointed out, “As a response to my complaint to the Ministry of Health in October 2025, the Medical Education (Policy) section of the ministry wrote to NMC on January 20 to examine my complaint about rejecting appeals from patients and omissions on the part of NMC members.”