Purnesh Modi elected Gujarat Deputy Speaker amid opposition protests on budget session’s opening day

AHMEDABAD: The opening day of the Gujarat Assembly’s budget session on February 16 was marked by protests over farm issues, even as the high-stakes election for the Deputy Speaker unfolded inside the House. Amid slogans, desk-thumping, and political theatrics, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi emerged victorious, consolidating the ruling party’s control over Assembly proceedings.

The session began with opposition MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party, Gopal Italia and Chaitar Vasava, entering the House carrying posters that read “Remove Trade Deal, Save Farmers, ” in protest to the India-US trade agreement.

Their entry immediately signalled that agrarian issues would dominate the first day of the session. Congress MLAs later joined the protests, chanting slogans demanding debt relief for farmers.

The disruption continued even as Governor Acharya Devvrat delivered his 21-minute address, which outlined welfare schemes, agricultural initiatives, infrastructure development, and pro-poor programs, repeatedly emphasising the government’s commitment to “all-round development of the state.”