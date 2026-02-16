Rajnath Singh pushes for 6th-generation aero engines, urges completion of indigenous projects

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for accelerating India’s work on next-generation aerospace technologies and achieving indigenous aero-engine capability, even as the country progresses with its fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.
Speaking at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Singh said earlier attempts at developing aero-engine expertise must now be completed. “We cannot limit ourselves to only 5th-generation engines. We must begin the development of 6th-generation, advanced technologies as soon as possible,” he said, urging the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced materials in future systems.
Singh highlighted ongoing international cooperation, noting that GTRE has conducted a joint study with the United Kingdom and initiated discussions with France under the National Aero Engine Mission. Such collaborations, he said, will help India understand the technological challenges faced by advanced engine manufacturers. As TNIE had reported earlier, French engine maker Safran is reportedly in advanced talks with India for technology transfer and co-development, while Rolls-Royce is also a contender.
In a parallel effort to advance indigenous engine development, GTRE has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to identify an Indian industry partner for manufacturing and assembly of an Indigenous Advanced High Thrust Class Aero Engine. The EOI seeks to shortlist a Development-cum-Production Partner for complex manufacturing and integration tasks. The submission deadline is March 26, with bids to be opened the following day.
The engine is being developed primarily for India’s fifth-generation AMCA programme. While initial AMCA variants are expected to use the GE F414 engine, an indigenous high-thrust engine is being pursued for later phases, including the planned AMCA Mk-2. Sources said it could also be adapted for the Tejas Mk-2, including future mid-life upgrades.
According to a government statement issued on Monday, the defence minister also reviewed the status of ongoing indigenous military gas turbine engine projects during the visit. He was briefed on GTRE’s engagements with industry, academia and research institutions and witnessed a full afterburner engine test of the Kaveri engine, besides visiting an exhibition showcasing indigenous engines and components.
The remarks by Singh come amid continuing delays in the supply of GE F404 engines from the United States for the Tejas Mk1A fighter programme, which have affected production schedules and slowed planned induction timelines for the IAF. The engine delays have emerged as a key bottleneck in the programme, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) awaiting deliveries to sustain assembly and rollout of the aircraft, even as the IAF looks to induct the upgraded fighters to address critical squadron strength shortfalls.