Rajnath Singh pushes for 6th-generation aero engines, urges completion of indigenous projects

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for accelerating India’s work on next-generation aerospace technologies and achieving indigenous aero-engine capability, even as the country progresses with its fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

Speaking at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Singh said earlier attempts at developing aero-engine expertise must now be completed. “We cannot limit ourselves to only 5th-generation engines. We must begin the development of 6th-generation, advanced technologies as soon as possible,” he said, urging the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced materials in future systems.

Singh highlighted ongoing international cooperation, noting that GTRE has conducted a joint study with the United Kingdom and initiated discussions with France under the National Aero Engine Mission. Such collaborations, he said, will help India understand the technological challenges faced by advanced engine manufacturers. As TNIE had reported earlier, French engine maker Safran is reportedly in advanced talks with India for technology transfer and co-development, while Rolls-Royce is also a contender.

In a parallel effort to advance indigenous engine development, GTRE has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to identify an Indian industry partner for manufacturing and assembly of an Indigenous Advanced High Thrust Class Aero Engine. The EOI seeks to shortlist a Development-cum-Production Partner for complex manufacturing and integration tasks. The submission deadline is March 26, with bids to be opened the following day.