RJD demands 85 per cent reservation; raises issue in Bihar assembly

PATNA: In the Bihar assembly, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) demanded 85 per cent reservation quota be implemented in government jobs.

The Opposition said that the reservation quota should be expanded in proportion to the population.

MLAs from Opposition parties reached the assembly premises with placards and posters in their hands, accusing the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being ‘anti-reservation’.

The Opposition parties alleged that the government was adopting a double standard on the issue of reservation. Alleging that the ruling dispensation was depriving the Backwards Classes of their rights, Opposition legislators said that the reservation quota should be expanded in proportion to population as per caste-based survey conducted by the Mahagathbandhan government in 2023.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began, the legislators from the Opposition rushed into the Well and raised anti-government slogans.

The Speaker adjourned the House following a ruckus.