RJD demands 85 per cent reservation; raises issue in Bihar assembly

PATNA: In the Bihar assembly, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) demanded 85 per cent reservation quota be implemented in government jobs.
The Opposition said that the reservation quota should be expanded in proportion to the population.
MLAs from Opposition parties reached the assembly premises with placards and posters in their hands, accusing the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being ‘anti-reservation’.
The Opposition parties alleged that the government was adopting a double standard on the issue of reservation. Alleging that the ruling dispensation was depriving the Backwards Classes of their rights, Opposition legislators said that the reservation quota should be expanded in proportion to population as per caste-based survey conducted by the Mahagathbandhan government in 2023.
As soon as the proceedings of the House began, the legislators from the Opposition rushed into the Well and raised anti-government slogans.
The Speaker adjourned the House following a ruckus.
The protesting legislators said that the 85 per cent reservation quota should be implemented and concrete steps should be taken to include it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Terming it a denial of justice to Backward communities, the Opposition MLAs resolved to continue their protest till demands were conceded.
The state government had increased the reservation cap from 50 per cent to 65 per cent, excluding a 10 per cent reservation for EWS, after the Bihar caste-based survey in 2023.
As per the resolution, the benefits were to be availed by SC/ST and Backwards Classes in government jobs and educational institutions.
The MLAs contended that the Bihar Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed the Bihar Reservation Amendment Bill to implement 65 per cent reservation, but it could not be implemented due to the intervention of the Patna High Court.
“To ensure justice, it should be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution,” they added.
They alleged that the government put the matter on the back burner. While hearing a PIL filed against the government’s decision, the High Court struck down the decision to increase the reservation quota from 50 per cent to 65 per cent, stating that it violated 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court.
The High Court also noted that after adding 10 per cent reservation to EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), total reservation would reach 75 per cent, which is not in accordance with the Constitution.
The assembly also saw ruckus as LJP(RV), which is a constituent of ruling NDA, accused RJD of insulting former union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan and sought an apology from the party.