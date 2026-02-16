'Robbery of farmers’ hard-earned money': Rajasthan Minister alleges insurance scam under PMFBY

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena alleged a huge scam under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) stirring a political storm during the state assembly on Monday.

Referring to a probe by the state’s Special Operations Group (SOG), the minister claimed that an organised “insurance mafia” has been robbing farmers of their rightful compensation.

Responding to a question raised by Shergarh MLA Babu Singh Rathore, Dr Meena told the House that a scam worth crores of rupees had been carried out through alleged collusion between insurance companies and bank officials.

Presenting detailed figures, the minister said that a scrutiny of 32,000 intimation forms—out of 1.70 lakh submitted in Karanpur (Ganganagar district)—revealed serious irregularities. Surveyors allegedly forged the signatures of farmers and revenue officials.

In several cases, farmers who had suffered crop losses ranging from 50 to 70 percent were shown as having incurred “zero percent loss” on official records.

According to the minister, the fraud resulted in losses of Rs 128 crore belonging to farmers.

Dr Meena directly named Kshema Insurance Company, alleging that it was found to be a prima facie defaulter. “Kshema Insurance Company kept this amount and earned interest on it. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

An FIR (No. 0210) has been registered at Rawala police station under relevant sections of the IPC, and the SOG will now conduct a detailed investigation.