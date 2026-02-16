Seven dead in fire at Chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi; trapped workers rescued

JAIPUR: At least seven workers were burnt alive after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi’s Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan on Monday morning. The charred bodies have been recovered, while two workers, who were trapped inside the premises were rescued.
Around 25 workers were present at the factory when the fire erupted around 9.30 am in the Khuskheda industrial area. Officials said smoke was first noticed at around 10 am, after which the flames spread rapidly across the unit.
Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra had said that police were alerted during routine patrolling and a rescue operation was launched immediately. “Nine people were reported trapped inside the factory. Seven bodies have been recovered so far, and efforts are on to trace the remaining two,” she said.
Fire brigade in-charge Raju Khan said the factory, located at plot number G-1, 118 in the industrial area, had reportedly been closed for several months. A large quantity of cardboard stored inside the premises significantly intensified the blaze, making firefighting operations difficult.
Preliminary suspicion suggests the loud explosions heard during the incident may have been caused by a gas cylinder kept inside the factory. However, officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and a probe is underway to determine whether a short circuit or another factor triggered the blaze.
Nearly half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot, with teams from the Khuskheda Fire Station and the Bhiwadi RIICO station joining the operation. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly one-and-a-half hours before bringing the fire largely under control, though cooling operations continued for several hours.
As a precaution, nearby factories were evacuated and power supply in the area was temporarily cut off to prevent further damage.
Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot to assess the situation. Tijara DSP Shivraj Singh has initiated an on-site investigation, while the Bhiwadi SP and ADM were also expected to visit the location. The administration has directed industrial units in the area to review and strengthen safety measures to prevent similar incidents.
Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the factory workers and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening, the Prime Minister's Office said on X, quoting Modi.
"My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the prime minister said.
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter, where he also pointed to an earlier similar accident in Ajmer, where 16 people were killed after a chemical tanker overturned. He stated that such incidents have become common under the present government.
"In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker was overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara told ANI.
Former CM Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed condolences on the death of seven labourers.
(With inputs from ANI)