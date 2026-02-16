Seven dead in fire at Chemical factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi; two feared trapped

JAIPUR: At least seven workers were burnt alive after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi’s Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan on Monday morning. The charred bodies have been recovered, while two more workers are believed to be trapped inside the premises.

Around 25 workers were present at the factory when the fire erupted around 9.30 am in the Khuskheda industrial area. Officials said smoke was first noticed at around 10 am, after which the flames spread rapidly across the unit.

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police were alerted during routine patrolling and a rescue operation was launched immediately. “Nine people were reported trapped inside the factory. Seven bodies have been recovered so far, and efforts are on to trace the remaining two,” she said.