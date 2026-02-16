Seven dead in fire at illegal firecracker factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi; two feared trapped

Atleast seven people were burnt alive in a fire at an illegal firecracker manufacturing in the Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, PTI reported.

"Seven persons have died in the incident. It was a garment factory but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally," Sumitra Pareek, Additional District Magistrate, told PTI. She also confirmd that two people were trapped in the factory.

"The premises was leased out in the name of a garment factory but as per the preliminary report, firecrackers were being manufactured illegally," she added.

The Additional District Magistrate said that the police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.

District Collector Artika Shukla and other senior district administration and police officials rushed to the spot. Shukla ordered an inquiry in the matter.

As per the preliminary report, there were more than 20 people inside the factory at the time of the incident.