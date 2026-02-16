Stay calm, learn AI tools to keep job safe: Tech leaders at AI Impact Summit 2026

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting jobs, top technology industry leaders have a clear message for employees -- "stay calm and upskill".

Life-long learning ability is required to swim with the AI tide, and as AI continues to evolve over the next three to five years, there will be a lot of workforce restructuring, they said at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Speaking at a session on "The Future of Employability in the Age of AI", industry leaders felt that while some existing jobs might become redundant, artificial intelligence will create new job opportunities and employees must be on the lookout to find which skillsets they need to upgrade.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Info Edge (which owns Naukri.com) cited the example of the time when computers were brought in to handle functions at the bank.

"Nobody lost their job and instead productivity went up," he said.

Responding to a query on whether AI adoption is going to cost jobs, Bhikchandani's message to youngsters was "don't worry about policy.

Just think what should you do so that AI does not make you lose your job and instead help you get a job".