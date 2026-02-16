Terrorism, insurgency to be wiped out in J&K, Northeast by 2029: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said terrorism and insurgency would be completely eradicated from Jammu & Kashmir and the North-East by 2029. He also reiterated the government’s target of freeing the country from Maoist violence by March 31, 2026.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event marking the 79th foundation day of Delhi Police in New Delhi, Shah announced ten new initiatives, including a “Safe City” project for the national capital.

As part of the project, the Delhi Police Special Cell’s integrated headquarters will play an important role in counter-terror operations. “Around 2,100 AI-enabled cameras will soon become operational. These will be part of a larger network of 10,000 cameras under the Safe City project. In addition, 15,000 cameras that have already been installed across the city are being added to strengthen public safety,” the Minister said.

The Home Minister said that before 2014, India’s internal security faced serious challenges, especially in Jammu & Kashmir, the North-East and Maoist-affected areas. He said, “Around 80 percent of these issues have now been brought under control. The government is close to ending Maoist violence completely and aims to make the country free from Maoist threats by 31 March 2026.”

He added that in the North-East, nearly 20 peace agreements have been signed with insurgent groups and more than 10,000 youths have surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream. Referring to the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir under Article 370, Shah said the security situation in the Union Territory is gradually improving. “Now I can assure the countrymen that J&K and North-East would be free of violence by 2029,” he announced.