'Those who have forgotten their identity must be reminded they are Hindu,' says RSS chief

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday urged Hindus who had “forgotten their identity” to be reminded of it, so that the community could stand united. Speaking at a social harmony meeting commemorating the 100th anniversary of the RSS at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, Bhagwat said the organisation speaks for the Hindu community, as every person in India is connected to it.
While referring to the existing caste system, Bhagwat said: “We are concerned about our caste which is good but we should remember that we belong to a larger society. There is complete freedom in Hindu society.” He emphasised that local leaders must actively guide society, make decisions collectively, and correct errors together. “If the nation thrives, we thrive. Society is responsible, and the Sangh assists,” he said.
The RSS chief stated that Hindu society acknowledges the validity of multiple paths. “Within this society, different sects and traditions exist according to individual preferences. While paths may differ, the goal remains the same,” he said. He added that a society that follows this principle is truly Hindu. Linking the term ‘Hindu’ to India, Bhagwat said this identity awakens Sanatan (eternal) consciousness. “We must fulfil our purpose."
He elaborated that “Hindu” is not merely a noun but an adjective describing qualities that unite people, promote tolerance and coordination. “Working for others, not for personal gain, is the essence of Indian culture. Recognising this truth brings eternal joy,” he said.
Bhagwat also emphasised India’s spirituality-oriented ethos, saying that dharma and traditional values have been cultivated generation after generation, shaping the nation. “Understanding unity is essential, and the Sangh’s perspective is rooted entirely in Indian thought. Expectations from the organisation have grown, and the world looks at India with hopeful eyes, as no other model globally ensures social harmony and peace,” he said.
After the meeting Bhagwat met with representatives of OBC, Dalit, and various other communities. He maintained that a society thrives on genuine connection, not self-interest. “While we focus on caste, we must work for the broader Hindu society. Without goodwill, no society functions, even with laws and police,” he said, noting that human relationships in India are rooted in belonging rather than transactions.
Bhagwat contrasted India with other countries, saying human relationships abroad often operate as transactions, whereas in India they are rooted in a sense of belonging. “India embraces diversity in customs and attire, yet unity exists within it. Women are viewed with care and affection, and life’s ultimate truth, understanding God, is the shared goal of society,” he said.
Marking the 100th anniversary of the Sangh, he urged the organisation to hold two to three block-level meetings annually. “We are part of Hindu society. Consider what we are doing and what more can be done,” he added.
The RSS chief is scheduled to visit the state capital on February 17–18 for a two-day programme celebrating the Sangh’s centenary, which will include family meetings, social harmony discussions, youth dialogues, and a public symposium.