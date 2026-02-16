'Those who have forgotten their identity must be reminded they are Hindu,' says RSS chief

He elaborated that “Hindu” is not merely a noun but an adjective describing qualities that unite people, promote tolerance and coordination. “Working for others, not for personal gain, is the essence of Indian culture. Recognising this truth brings eternal joy,” he said.

Bhagwat also emphasised India’s spirituality-oriented ethos, saying that dharma and traditional values have been cultivated generation after generation, shaping the nation. “Understanding unity is essential, and the Sangh’s perspective is rooted entirely in Indian thought. Expectations from the organisation have grown, and the world looks at India with hopeful eyes, as no other model globally ensures social harmony and peace,” he said.

After the meeting Bhagwat met with representatives of OBC, Dalit, and various other communities. He maintained that a society thrives on genuine connection, not self-interest. “While we focus on caste, we must work for the broader Hindu society. Without goodwill, no society functions, even with laws and police,” he said, noting that human relationships in India are rooted in belonging rather than transactions.

Bhagwat contrasted India with other countries, saying human relationships abroad often operate as transactions, whereas in India they are rooted in a sense of belonging. “India embraces diversity in customs and attire, yet unity exists within it. Women are viewed with care and affection, and life’s ultimate truth, understanding God, is the shared goal of society,” he said.