Three detainees, including two Pakistani nationals, escape juvenile home in Jammu after firing at cops

SRINAGAR: Three detainees, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from a juvenile home in Jammu on Monday after firing at police guarding the facility, injuring two cops.

Police have launched a massive manhunt to track down the trio and also started an investigation to ascertain how the inmates got hold of firearms.

According to police sources, the inmates fired at the two policemen inside the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura area of Jammu at around 5.05 pm. During the firing, two policemen were injured while the three inmates escaped.

Of the three detainees, two are Pakistani nationals, identified as Ahsan Anwar and Mohammad Sanaullah. The third escapee inmate has been identified as Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, a resident of R S Pura, Jammu.

The injured policemen, identified as Vinay Kumar and Praveen Kumar, were referred to nearby health centre, where from they were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment.

After the incident, police and paramilitary contingents and police officials visited the juvenile home to take stock of the situation.

The police and paramilitary personnel have launched a massive manhunt to track down the trio.

The security personnel have set up temporary checkpoints in the area and its adjoining areas, where all the vehicles and commuters are being thoroughly searched and their I-cards checked.

Police has also launched an investigation to ascertain how the detainees got hold of firearms in the juvenile home.

“It will be investigated how the firearms reached the juvenile home. It will be investigated who brought the firearms there and on whose directions,” sources said.