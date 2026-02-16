TMC flags safety concerns in BJP-rules states after Bengali migrant woman’s death in Gujarat

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress has alleged that the death of a Bengali migrant woman in Gujarat points to a "deepening crisis of safety" for workers from West Bengal in BJP-ruled states, calling it a "grim reminder of systemic law and order failures".

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the ruling party in West Bengal said the body of 38-year-old Sonamoni Bairagya, a resident of Purba Bardhaman district working as a hotel attendant in Gujarat, was found in her room in the western state.

Without directly attributing any motive, the TMC claimed the incident was reported amid a "disturbing pattern" of crimes against Bengali migrant workers in states governed by the BJP.

The TMC also referred to the recent murder of a migrant from West Bengal, Sukhen Mahato, in Maharashtra and alleged that the BJP had attempted to "downplay the gravity" of that case.

It said that while investigations were underway and the exact motive behind Bairagya's death was yet to be established, the recurrence of such incidents in BJP-ruled states raises "serious concerns about the safety and dignity of Bengali workers".

The TMC further claimed that Bairagya had migrated to Gujarat in search of livelihood after her family was affected by the suspension of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in West Bengal, which it described as an "economic blockade" imposed by the Centre.