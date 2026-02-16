Two killed in separate elephant attacks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahriach

LUCKNOW: Panic gripped the villages along the Indo-Nepal border in Bahriach district, with two deaths happening in a span of the last 24 hours by a herd of elephants, in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Division.

On Saturday, a woman, 47, was attacked and trampled to death by an elephant belonging to the herd while she was travelling with her two sons on a motorbike in the Nashangarh range. Both of her sons are grievously injured.

On Sunday, around 30 tuskers allegedly attacked a priest, in his 80s, in Katiyara forest outpost of the same range.

The priest identified Suresh Das was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

As per the local sources, the masquerading herd surrounded the forest outpost, forcing forest personnel positioned there to flee.

They could return only after the elephants retreated and additional staff reached the spot on receiving information about the incident. “Staff at the outpost had a narrow escape last evening,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Apoorva Dixit.

“The body of the priest has been sent for post-mortem, and its report is awaited.” Das, a resident of Bardia village near the forested stretch, had been looking after a temple in Katiyara beat near the outpost.

As per the local sources, in the core zone of Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary, Katiyara beat forest is situated near the Kothiya ghat along the Indo-Nepal border.

The temple is situated at 200 metres from the Katiyara forest outpost.