UK to unveil AI initiatives for global south to 'learn more, earn more and shape future'

NEW DELHI: The UK will use this week’s India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi to launch three new international AI initiatives, in a bid to position Britain at the forefront of efforts to ensure developing countries benefit from the AI revolution.
Backed by £58 million through the AI for Development (AI4D) programme, first launched at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, UK, in 2023, the projects will be delivered in partnership with Canada and aim to expand access to responsible, inclusive AI across Asia and Africa.
The new initiatives include an Asia AI4D Observatory to strengthen responsible AI governance and innovation across South and South East Asia, the Masakhane African Languages Hub to make AI tools accessible in 40 African languages, which it says would benefit up to 700 million people, and an AI4D Compute Hub at the University of Cape Town to widen access to the computing power needed by African innovators to bring new ideas to life.
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said the UK was determined to combine global leadership with economic growth at home. “The UK is leading the way on AI innovations and expertise. We are rightly a magnet for investment and talent from across the globe,” he said.
“This Summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all.
“We are turning ambition into action to deliver UK jobs, growth and prosperity. The business leaders joining us in India will build concrete partnerships and secure investment that delivers opportunity for working people in the UK, India, and across the globe.”
AI Minister Kanishka Narayan described AI as central to the government’s plans for national renewal.
“AI is the defining technology of our generation – and we’re determined to make sure it delivers for everyone. It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard-working communities a fresh start – and that’s exactly the message we’re taking to the summit,” he said.
“It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal but its benefits can’t and shouldn’t be reserved for the few. That’s why the UK is leading from front, pushing a global vision for AI that helps people everywhere to learn more, earn more, and shape the future on their terms.”
The delegation will also highlight deepening UK–India tech ties. Indian IT giants, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro, have expanded their UK operations, following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Mumbai last October, where Indian firms committed £1.3 billion of investment into Britain.