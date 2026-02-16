UK to unveil AI initiatives for global south to 'learn more, earn more and shape future'

NEW DELHI: The UK will use this week’s India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi to launch three new international AI initiatives, in a bid to position Britain at the forefront of efforts to ensure developing countries benefit from the AI revolution.

Backed by £58 million through the AI for Development (AI4D) programme, first launched at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, UK, in 2023, the projects will be delivered in partnership with Canada and aim to expand access to responsible, inclusive AI across Asia and Africa.

The new initiatives include an Asia AI4D Observatory to strengthen responsible AI governance and innovation across South and South East Asia, the Masakhane African Languages Hub to make AI tools accessible in 40 African languages, which it says would benefit up to 700 million people, and an AI4D Compute Hub at the University of Cape Town to widen access to the computing power needed by African innovators to bring new ideas to life.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said the UK was determined to combine global leadership with economic growth at home. “The UK is leading the way on AI innovations and expertise. We are rightly a magnet for investment and talent from across the globe,” he said.