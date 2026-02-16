US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Admiral Paparo visit Western Command in Chandimandir

CHANDIGARH: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo on Monday visited the Headquarters of Western Command in Chandimandir and held 'substantive discussions on strategic security dynamics.'

It is believed that furthering defense cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and regional security were reportedly on the agenda for the meeting.

The US delegation were also familiarised with the role of Western Command and operational responsibility during interactions with senior officers.

The visit of top ranking US military officers to an operational Indian Army command is part of the structured military-to-military exchange and defence engagement between the two sides.

They held substantive discussions on strategic security dynamics with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, said sources.

The Western Command on it’s X handle wrote, "The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of #OpSINDOOR and pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability."