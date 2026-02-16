US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Admiral Paparo visit Western Command in Chandimandir

CHANDIGARH: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo on Monday visited the Headquarters of Western Command in Chandimandir and held 'substantive discussions on strategic security dynamics.'
It is believed that furthering defense cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and regional security were reportedly on the agenda for the meeting.
The US delegation were also familiarised with the role of Western Command and operational responsibility during interactions with senior officers.
The visit of top ranking US military officers to an operational Indian Army command is part of the structured military-to-military exchange and defence engagement between the two sides.
They held substantive discussions on strategic security dynamics with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, said sources.
The Western Command on it’s X handle wrote, "The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of #OpSINDOOR and pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability."
The Indo-Pacific Command is the oldest and the largest geographic combatant command of United States with an area or responsibility encompassing 36 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China but excluding Pakistan.
In the recent past, there have been no known instances of a US Ambassador ever visited Western Command at Chandimandir, an important Indian Army formation against Pakistan responsible for operations along the western border from Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir to Fazilka in Punjab.
A few years ago, the then High Commissioner of Canada had visited Chandimandir and interacted with recuperating soldiers at the command hospital.
Sources said that in the past, the commanders of United States Indo-Pacific Command have visited Naval Commands, but this time the request was for an Army Command.
Earlier in the day Gor wrote on X, "Just landed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army."
On Sunday he wrote on the social media platform, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the US-India defense partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."