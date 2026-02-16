WBCS officers speculate Nabanna gave clearance for ECI suspension of Bengal officials

KOLKATA: The suspension of seven Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) from six assembly segments in West Bengal have caused speculation that the state secretariat Nabanna might have given verbal clearance to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take the decision.

The ECI on Sunday night suspended the seven AEROs after holding them guilty of allegedly including several ineligible persons in the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Some senior West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers suspected that Nabanna, instead of taking any direct steps against their seven colleagues, virtually shifted its responsibility to the Commission, which has constitutional power to take action against any errant official involved in poll process.

Requesting anonymity, the senior Bengal civil service executives said that the national poll suspended the AEROs on Sunday night, couple of days after the state chief secretary (CS) Nandini Chakraborty was summoned by the Commission at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on Friday.

Nandini rushed to Delhi on Friday evening and appeared before the full bench of the EC to explain why the poll panel’s directives could not be implemented so far.

Sources in the Commission said, “Besides lodging FIRs against four government officers by the deadline 17 February she has also been asked to implement several other directives issued by the Commission earlier.”

The ECI on Friday asked Nandini to lodge FIRs against the four government officers including two WBCS executives by 17 February.

The four officers — former Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) — of the Baruipur Purba and Moyna Assembly segments respectively in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts had allegedly enrolled fictitious voters last year.