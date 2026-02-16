'We want actual transcript': SC questions Centre over translation of Sonam Wangchuk's speech

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Centre about the transcripts of videos submitted by it against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and said the translations should be precise in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj that it wanted actual transcripts of Wangchuk's statements from the government after senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that some of the words attributed to the activist were never said by him.

"Mr Solicitor, we want an actual transcript of the speech. What he relied upon and what you say are different. We will decide. There should be an actual transcript of what he says. You may have your reasons.

"At least, whatever he stated, the true translation should be there...Your translation goes on for 7 to 8 minutes, but the speech is for 3 minutes. We are in the era of Artificial Intelligence; precision is at least 98 per cent for translation," the bench observed.

Sibal questioned the translation and said, "Wangchuk continued his strikes 'and also continued to provoke youth by taking reference of Nepal' Where is this line coming from? This is a very unique detention order - you rely on something that does not exist and then you say it is based on subjective satisfaction."

Nataraj told the court that there is a department for transcripts and said, "We are not experts in it."

The hearing will resume on Thursday.