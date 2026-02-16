Woman offered lift, 'molested' in moving car in Kolkata

KOLKTA: A woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was molested inside a moving car in south Kolkata by three youths who had offered a ride home, a senior officer said on Monday.

The 20-something woman, in a complaint at Kasba Police station on Sunday, said she was asked to board the car at a spot on New Ballygunje Road on late Friday night.

Two of the three youths, sitting inside the SUV, were known to her and hence boarded the car without suspecting anything, the woman said in the complaint. The vehicle moved to EM Bypass, and the three men outraged her modesty.

After moving around for an hour or so, when the car was near Anandapur area, the woman was let go, the official said.

Police were scanning CCTV footage of the area and the search for the car and culprits was on full swing.

Notably, Commisssioner of Police Supratim Sarkar during his visit to Gariahat in South Kolkata last week said safety of citizens, particularly women, remain the top priority of the force.