Young CPI-M leader Pratik Ur Rahaman quits party ahead of West Bengal polls

KOLKATA: West Bengal CPI-M state committee member and prominent young face Pratik Ur Rahaman expressed his desire to quit the party on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.
The former state secretary of the SFI Bengal unit, Pratik Ur Rahaman has sent a letter to CPI (M) state secretary and politburo member of the party Md Salim, on Sunday. It it, Pratik Ur Rahaman stated that he has also decided to quit the membership of the party.
Pratik Ur could not adjust to several activities and policies of the party in recent times. It’s upsetting for him and that is why he quit all portfolios, including membership of the CPI-M, according to the letter.
His decision to resign has not yet been accepted by the party.
Sources in the CPI-M felt that Salim’s recent meeting with suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir at a luxury hotel in New Town recently did not go well with the party.
Humayun, after forming his new political platform Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), had offered all mainstream political parties except Trinamool Congress an electoral alliance to defeat the ruling party in the assembly polls in Bengal.
A section of CPIM’s young brigade, like Pratik Ur were upset over Salim's meeting with Humayun.
During the last Lok Sabha polls in 2024 in Bengal, Humayun had faced strong criticism from common citizens and political parties for making communal statements allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.
However, the fissure in Bengal CPI-M leadership on the Humayun issue got aggravated further when Pratik Ur, in a Facebook post, wrote, “It’s not possible to work with a Communist Party without idealism.”
“I don’t have any personal grudge against anybody. I have informed my decision to the party leadership, and no one from the party has contacted me so far. It’s our party’s internal matter, and I won’t make further comment,” Pratik Ur told the media on Monday.