32 killed, 350 injured in wild animal attacks in J&K over two years

SRINAGAR: At least 32 people have been killed and 350 injured in wild animal attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two years, underlining the growing challenge of human–animal conflict in the Union Territory.

The Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment informed the Legislative Assembly in a written reply on Monday, in response to a question by NC MLA Mubarak Gul, that 32 people had lost their lives in wild animal attacks during the last two years in J&K.

According to official statistics, a total of 9,301 wild animal attacks were reported across the Union Territory in 2023–24, in which 18 people were killed and 137 injured.

The highest number of attacks, 1,444, was reported from Jammu district, followed by 1,173 in the border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir, 998 in Kishtwar, 950 in Baramulla, 826 in Doda, 756 in Ramban, 750 in Bandipora, 667 in Anantnag, 367 in Pulwama, 230 in Udhampur, 224 in Shopian, 218 in Budgam, 135 in Kulgam, 110 in Rajouri, 92 in Ganderbal, 86 in Srinagar, 70 in Poonch and 15 in Reasi.

Samba was the only district in J&K that did not report any wild animal attack during 2023–24.

In 2024–25, a total of 6,360 wild animal attacks were reported in the Union In the territory, 14 individuals lost their lives and 213 were injured. The most attacks in 2024–25 occurred in Jammu with 1,341 incidents, followed by 686 in Ramban, 673 in Kishtwar, 637 in Anantnag, 609 in Doda, 381 in Pulwama, 311 in Udhampur, 309 in Budgam, 252 in Kupwara, 219 in Saipan, 182 in Baramulla, 174 in Kathua, 153 in Bandipora, 143 in Kulgam, 82 each in Ganderbal and Poonch, 80 in Rajouri, and 46 in Srinagar. No wild animal attacks were reported in the Samba and Reasi districts of Jammu province during this time. The minister stated that the Department of Wildlife has implemented a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to prevent, reduce, and manage human-wildlife conflict incidents both inside and outside protected areas. A total of 42 control rooms have been set up across the Union Territory to provide a continuous response to wildlife emergencies and conflict situations. These control rooms are equipped with tranquilizer guns, medicines, capture nets, cages, rescue equipment, and vehicles, and are staffed by trained personnel for immediate action. Special cages and capture equipment have been deployed in vulnerable and conflict-prone areas to safely capture wild animals that pose a threat to human life and property. Such animals are rescued, tranquilized if necessary, and relocated to appropriate habitats or rescue facilities according to established wildlife protocols. 'Regular patrolling, surveillance, and deployment of quick response teams are being conducted in identified conflict-prone areas. Warning signs and other preventive measures are also being installed where needed,' the minister said.