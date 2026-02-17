51 Kuki students evacuated from violence-hit Ukhrul in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Manipur Police evacuated 51 Kuki students from a school in Naga-majority Ukhrul district as tensions continue over a recent incident of assault in the Litan areas.

The evacuees are students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Ramva in Ukhrul. Following the evacuation, the police handed them over to a team of the Saikul Police Station for onward movement to JNV in Kangpokpi, which is a Kuki-majority district.

“These students from the Kuki community were evacuated from 40 AR Bn. HQ Shangshak (20 female students) and F Coy, 40 AR Shokvao COB locations (31 male students),” Manipur Police said in a statement posted on X on Monday night.