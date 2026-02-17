51 startups to showcase AI innovations at WAVES corner

NEW DELHI: Over 50 Indian start-ups operating in the animation, extended reality and media tech space are showcasing AI-powered innovations at the India AI Impact Expo 2026, which is being held in New Delhi. At the WAVES Creators Corner in the pavilion set by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these start-ups have displayed tools for immersive storytelling, gaming, virtual production, and next-gen content technologies, all centering around artificial intelligence.
These innovations include zero-touch autonomous newsroom, Bhasha Wall with multilingual dubbing and AI sign language avatars, interactive experiences, such as Samvad Setu and The Director’s Chair, an AI podcast studio, conversational humanoid robots, and voice cloning.
The ministry’s pavilion also features panels, masterclasses, and technology showcases exploring AI’s transformative impact on media and entertainment, including AI-driven production workflows, multilingual voice technologies, gaming innovation, content monetisation and responsible AI frameworks. The pavilion also includes a masterclass by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on AI-powered storytelling.
Officials said the ministry has collaborated with Adobe. They said, “As part of the collaboration, Adobe will present Kathavatar, a curated showcase of five Made-in-India AI short films inspired by Indian folklore. The films—Language of Birds, Migoi, Uttarayan, The Barber’s Secret and Yappasauras—will be screened throughout the summit at the AI Theatre within WAVES Creators Corner.” The added that a new generation of Indian filmmakers will be highlighted.