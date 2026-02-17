51 startups to showcase AI innovations at WAVES corner

NEW DELHI: Over 50 Indian start-ups operating in the animation, extended reality and media tech space are showcasing AI-powered innovations at the India AI Impact Expo 2026, which is being held in New Delhi. At the WAVES Creators Corner in the pavilion set by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these start-ups have displayed tools for immersive storytelling, gaming, virtual production, and next-gen content technologies, all centering around artificial intelligence.

These innovations include zero-touch autonomous newsroom, Bhasha Wall with multilingual dubbing and AI sign language avatars, interactive experiences, such as Samvad Setu and The Director’s Chair, an AI podcast studio, conversational humanoid robots, and voice cloning.