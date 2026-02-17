AI key to making India a global knowledge superpower: Union Education Minister at AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday encouraged students and young professionals to create pathbreaking initiatives to showcase India's potential as a leader in the evolving global AI landscape.
Participating in a special session titled “Ministry of Education – Pushing the Frontier of AI in India', organised at Bharat Mandapam as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 Pradhan said, "AI in education and education in AI are deeply intertwined."
He expressed confidence that AI will play a transformative role in driving India towards becoming a global knowledge superpower and contribute significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Choudhury said, "Over the last decade, the Education Ministry has progressively laid the foundations for AI-enabled education through national digital platforms, policy frameworks, institutional reforms, and large-scale capacity-building initiatives."
An official release stated that following last year’s Budget announcement, the Government established a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education at IIT Madras.
"The Ministry also conducted wide-ranging consultations with academia, industry, civil society, and government bodies to chart the roadmap for AI integration in education," the release added.
A panel discussion held during the summit featured eminent leaders from academia, industry, and the investment ecosystem.
The discussion focused on how governance frameworks, national learning platforms, indigenous AI innovation, and the responsible deployment of frontier AI models are converging to reshape education outcomes in India.
Others who participated in the discussion include: Dr Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation; Vibhu Mittal, Technologist and Innovation Leader, Inflection; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of Peak XV Partner; Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur; Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras; and Prof Sunita Sarawagi, Director of IIT Bombay.
The session was moderated by Prof Manoj S Gaur, Director of IIT Jammu.