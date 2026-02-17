AI key to making India a global knowledge superpower: Union Education Minister at AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday encouraged students and young professionals to create pathbreaking initiatives to showcase India's potential as a leader in the evolving global AI landscape.

Participating in a special session titled “Ministry of Education – Pushing the Frontier of AI in India', organised at Bharat Mandapam as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 Pradhan said, "AI in education and education in AI are deeply intertwined."

He expressed confidence that AI will play a transformative role in driving India towards becoming a global knowledge superpower and contribute significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Choudhury said, "Over the last decade, the Education Ministry has progressively laid the foundations for AI-enabled education through national digital platforms, policy frameworks, institutional reforms, and large-scale capacity-building initiatives."