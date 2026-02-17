Allahabad HC issues contempt notice to UP police, says no permission needed to offer namaz on private premises

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed issuance of contempt notices to the Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for not complying with its January order stating that no permission was required for holding religious prayer meetings on private premises.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Tariq Khan seeking permission to offer namaz on his private premises as the month of Ramzan was approaching.

The petitioner, when asked why such a plea was filed, apprised the court that police had picked up 12 men last month for allegedly offering namaz on the same premises.

The petitioner’s lawyer Rajesh Kumar Gautam submitted that the petitioner had challenged the decision of the DM and SSP to reject his application seeking permission to offer namaz on his private premises.

On hearing the matter, the court directed issuance of notices to the DM and SSP under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.