Delhi–Amritsar Vande Bharat sleeper to be launched from next winter

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh alias Bittu said that a Vande Bharat sleeper train will be launched next winter between Delhi and Amritsar.

The train will travel via Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Ravneet said that land has been identified at Ladhowal near Ludhiana for a loco-shed, mandatory at terminal points.

Works on Railway Over Bridges (ROB), Railway Under Bridges (RUB), and Low Height Subways (LHS) are currently underway at 166 locations across the State, with a total investment of Rs 1,480.09 crore.

He underscored that there is no shortage of funds for railway infrastructure development in Punjab and reiterated the government’s strong commitment to modernising and expanding the rail network in the State.

He further highlighted that the annual railway budget allocation for Punjab today is nearly 25 times higher than during the 2009–2014 period, amounting to Rs 5,673 crore.

Currently, infrastructure projects worth Rs 26,382 crore are in progress across Punjab, encompassing new track construction, station redevelopment, safety enhancement measures, and other capacity augmentation initiatives.

Additionally, 30 railway stations in the State are being comprehensively redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total investment of Rs 1,311 crore, aimed at providing modern passenger amenities and improved facilities.