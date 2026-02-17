Elderly parents can’t be forced to suffer harassment in own home: Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: In a significant ruling, the Jharkhand High Court has said that elderly parents cannot be forced to tolerate harassment in their own homes.

The court clarified that if elderly parents are mentally or physically abused, their son and daughter-in-law cannot forcibly reside in a house built with their own earnings.

The court acknowledged that the house in question is the senior citizens’ self-acquired property, and therefore, they have full rights over it. While hearing a petition filed by an elderly couple from Ramgarh, the Court of Justice Rajesh Kumar quashed the order of the Deputy Commissioner, who had reversed the order passed earlier by the SDM, directing the son and daughter-in-law to vacate the house in 2022.

The court stated that inheritance rights are linked to the future; they do not grant immediate ownership of the property.

When peaceful coexistence in the same home is impossible, the law firmly stands in favour of the elderly, it said.