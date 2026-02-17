ENTOD Pharmaceuticals launches AI bio-engineered collagen skin serum

NEW DELHI: An advanced AI-driven bio-engineered collagen skin serum, designed for deep, structural skin regeneration, has been launched in the Indian market.

The product, COLLADERM, has been refined to address Indian skin biology, climatic conditions, and real-world clinical requirements.

It will be available exclusively through specialised dermatologist clinics and positioned as a prescription-led, science-first regenerative gel serum.

Announcing the launch, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said COLLADERM, a global breakthrough in regenerative skincare, was officially unveiled at the 54th National Conference of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (DERMACON 2026).