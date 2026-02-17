ENTOD Pharmaceuticals launches AI bio-engineered collagen skin serum

NEW DELHI: An advanced AI-driven bio-engineered collagen skin serum, designed for deep, structural skin regeneration, has been launched in the Indian market.
The product, COLLADERM, has been refined to address Indian skin biology, climatic conditions, and real-world clinical requirements.
It will be available exclusively through specialised dermatologist clinics and positioned as a prescription-led, science-first regenerative gel serum.
Announcing the launch, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said COLLADERM, a global breakthrough in regenerative skincare, was officially unveiled at the 54th National Conference of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (DERMACON 2026).
“COLLADERM introduces a first-in-class transdermal collagen gel serum designed for deep, structural skin regeneration. The product is now officially available in the market from February onwards,” the pharma company said in a statement.
Developed in the UK using advanced AI-driven bio-engineering and exclusively licensed to ENTOD Pharmaceuticals for the Indian market, the COLLADERM formulation has been further optimised at ENTOD’s DSIR-approved R&D centre in India.
Collagen plays a central role in skin resilience, hydration, elasticity, and visible firmness. However, conventional collagen formats face practical limitations: injectable options are procedure-based and costly, oral collagen absorption can be inconsistent, and topical collagen often struggles to penetrate beyond the skin surface.
"COLLADERM is engineered to overcome these barriers through advanced collagen bio-engineering and transdermal delivery science, supporting visible skin renewal, enhanced hydration, improved firmness, and a rejuvenated appearance," the statement said.
According to Nikkhil K. Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, “COLLADERM reflects ENTOD’s commitment to translating world-class science into dermatologist-led skincare. While collagen is essential for youthful, resilient skin, many existing formats fail to deliver meaningful benefits beyond the surface. With COLLADERM, we have combined AI bio-engineered collagen with advanced transdermal delivery to enable deeper hydration, improved firmness, and visible skin rejuvenation, setting a new benchmark in regenerative skincare.”
Dr Jijith KR, Director and Chief Dermatologist, COSMALIFE Skin Clinic, Bangalore, said, “Collagen is fundamental to maintaining skin structure, elasticity, hydration, and a youthful appearance. Many topical products fail to deliver meaningful outcomes due to poor penetration. Advanced collagen systems combined with enhanced delivery technologies can significantly improve clinical performance.”
COLLADERM represents a promising evolution in regenerative skincare, supporting improved hydration, smoother texture, and visibly refreshed skin.
"For patients seeking dermatologist-guided, science-driven skincare, this offers a sophisticated and modern collagen solution," the company said.
"Manufactured in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative at an internationally accredited facility through an India-UK technology transfer collaboration, COLLADERM reinforces ENTOD’s expanding footprint in dermatology-led innovation and advanced skincare science," the company added.