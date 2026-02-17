Gujarat voter list overhaul adds 5.6 lakh new voters after massive SIR cleanse
AHMEDABAD: After a three-and-a-half-month Special Intensive Revision drive, Gujarat’s final electoral roll was published on February 17, revealing a net addition of 5.60 lakh voters and deletions of 3.95 lakh names.
The exercise digitised over 4.34 crore voter forms and reshaped district-wise electoral patterns, with Ahmedabad leading additions and Surat topping deletions.
Launched on October 27, 2025, and executed over three and a half months, the drive mapped voter existence, migration, duplication and mortality layer by layer, booth by booth, database by database.
The revision was powered by 34 District Election Officers, 182 Voter Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Voter Registration Officers and an army of 50,963 Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
Their coordinated door-to-door survey identified deceased voters, permanent migrants and duplicate registrations across constituencies.
Out of 5,08,43,436 previously registered voters, counting forms from 4,34,70,109 electors were received and completely digitised within the prescribed timeline.
Before revision, Gujarat’s electoral base stood at 5.08 crore voters. Then came the cleansing phase. Post-draft publication, the count rationalised to 4,34,70,109, signalling large-scale verification and removal of ineligible or duplicate entries.
By the time the final roll was sealed, the voter base rose to 4,40,30,725. Gujarat registered a net addition of about 5.60 lakh voters compared to the draft roll an indicator that new eligible voters, especially youth and migrants, successfully entered the system after scrutiny.
The revision was anchored to the eligibility date of January 1, 2026. Claims and objections remained open until January 30, while disposal of applications continued till February 10.
During this window, 14,70,125 forms were processed statewide, each representing either a request for inclusion, correction or objection effectively functioning as micro-referendums on voter identity and legitimacy.
Surat recorded the highest deletions at 85,734, followed by Ahmedabad with 47,627 removals. Banaskantha (21,710), Surendranagar (21,415) and Rajkot (20,096) followed.
Ahmedabad alone added 1,53,234 voters. Surat added 1,01,578 voters, Rajkot (53,517), Vadodara (47,070) and Bhavnagar (40,074) also registered strong growth.
On the release of the final roll, Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla credited statewide participation, noting that unprecedented cooperation from voters, media, political parties and civil organisations accelerated digitisation and verification.