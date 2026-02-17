Gujarat voter list overhaul adds 5.6 lakh new voters after massive SIR cleanse

AHMEDABAD: After a three-and-a-half-month Special Intensive Revision drive, Gujarat’s final electoral roll was published on February 17, revealing a net addition of 5.60 lakh voters and deletions of 3.95 lakh names.

The exercise digitised over 4.34 crore voter forms and reshaped district-wise electoral patterns, with Ahmedabad leading additions and Surat topping deletions.

Launched on October 27, 2025, and executed over three and a half months, the drive mapped voter existence, migration, duplication and mortality layer by layer, booth by booth, database by database.

The revision was powered by 34 District Election Officers, 182 Voter Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Voter Registration Officers and an army of 50,963 Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Their coordinated door-to-door survey identified deceased voters, permanent migrants and duplicate registrations across constituencies.

Out of 5,08,43,436 previously registered voters, counting forms from 4,34,70,109 electors were received and completely digitised within the prescribed timeline.

Before revision, Gujarat’s electoral base stood at 5.08 crore voters. Then came the cleansing phase. Post-draft publication, the count rationalised to 4,34,70,109, signalling large-scale verification and removal of ineligible or duplicate entries.