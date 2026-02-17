Jammu juvenile home escape: Two Pakistan nationals held in Ambala, local gangster still at large

JAMMU: Two Pakistani nationals, who along with a local gangster escaped from a juvenile home in a border village here, were arrested within 20 hours of the incident near Ambala railway station in Haryana while they were heading for Nepal, officials said on Tuesday.

However, local gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, who allegedly masterminded the escape, remained at large and efforts are on to arrest him, they said.

Karajeet Singh, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, and Pakistan citizens Mohammad Suna-ullah (20) and Ahsan Anwar (21) allegedly attacked police personnel and fled from the juvenile home at around 5 pm on Monday.

Two cops were injured in the incident.

Earlier, six police personnel were suspended over alleged dereliction of duty after the three inmates escaped from the juvenile facility in R S Pura sector here.

The officials said both the Pakistani nationals were tracked near Ambala railway station by a police party and subsequently handed over to the J&K Police.

The gangster's mother is also missing from her Jammu residence and is believed to be accompanying his absconding son, they said.

Citing preliminary information, the officials said the duo who were taken into custody in 2019 and 2021 after they crossed into Indian side, were lodged at the Juvenile Observation Centre despite being turned major.