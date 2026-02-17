Madhya Pradesh wildlife crime racket smuggling endangered turtles via AC first class coaches expands

BHOPAL: An inter-state turtle smuggling racket, which used Air-Conditioned First Class (AC First) coaches of long-distance trains to transport endangered turtles from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, is expanding as investigations by the state tiger strike force (STSF) make further inroads.

Not only has one AC First Class coach attendant been implicated, but multiple attendants who used the privacy of these premier coaches to stash smuggled turtles, charging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per consignment, are now under investigation by Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife crime authorities.

Following the arrest of Ajay Singh Rajput, a First Class AC coach attendant on the Patna–Indore Express, along with 311 rare and endangered turtles at Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station on 3 February 2026, another attendant, Ujjain resident Karan Malviya, has also been arrested for his involvement in the racket.

The fresh arrests include three dog breeders and local traders: Arvind Parihar, Parvez Khan (Ratlam, MP), and Deepak Parkhe (Indore), in addition to the AC First Class attendants. With these arrests, the total number of people apprehended in connection with the racket has risen to seven, including the alleged kingpin, Asif Khan, who was arrested on 10 February in Dewas district.