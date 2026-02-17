Mayawati carries out major rejig in party organization

LUCKNOW: Carrying out a major restructuring of the party organization ahead of upcoming AUP Assembly elections early next year, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati introduced significant changes redistributing responsibilities among national office bearers.

In a notable move, Ashok Siddharth, father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, has once again been assigned a key role wherein he would be taking care of party’s growth in four states including Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

It may be recalled that Ashok Siddharth was expelled from the party in February, 2025 on grounds of encouraging groupism and being involved in anti-party activities. His expulsion from the party had shocked both the party cadre and the political rivals of the BSP as Siddharth was considered to be the closest aide of ‘Behenji’ after Satish Chandra Mishra. However, he was reinstated in September, 20205. Now he has been entrusted with crucial and significant role in four states.

Simultaneously, the party chief elevated prominent Muslim face, Naushad Ali, entrusting him with responsibility for four politically significant divisions in Uttar Pradesh including Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut.

In her inimitable style of politics, the BSP chief reduced the prominence of Ramji Gautam, who was earlier considered the party’s number one national office bearer. That position has now effectively gone to Ashok Siddharth. Responsibilities for Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar have been withdrawn from Ramji Gautam. Gautam has rather been assigned charge of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, Rajaram, who previously oversaw only Maharashtra, has now been made in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Former MP Girish Chandra has been given responsibility for Uttarakhand which will also have to assembly polls in 2027, while Sumrat Singh has been appointed in charge of Rajasthan.