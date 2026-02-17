Mentally challenged man beaten to death over suspicion of child-lifting in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a crowd in Chatra district of Jharkhand after being accused of being a child-lifter. The victim, who was assaulted on Sunday night, succumbed to severe injuries while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred in Chiraiyatand and Kichto villages, where enraged residents attacked him over suspicion of being a child-lifter.

The man has been identified as Rambali Rajwar, a resident of Barwatoli under Ramgarh police station area of Ramgarh district.

According to the family members, the deceased was mentally challenged, and the family used to keep him at home.

A day before the incident, he left the house without informing anyone and went to Chiraiyatand, where people mistook him for a child-lifter and severely beat him up.

The matter came into light after a video of the man being beaten by the mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Chiraiyatand went viral on social media. In the video footage, the man can be clearly seen being beaten up by the violent mob.