MP: Muslim family booked, forced to flee village over slaughter of goats for wedding feast

Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against five Muslims for "hurting religious sentiments" after goats were slaughtered for a wedding feast in their family in Jalna district's Talegaon village, reported PTI.

The case against Golab Baba Shaikh and his family followed protests from right-wing organisations, who staged a road blockade demanding action against them. Some unidentified people also allegedly pelted stones at Shaikh's vehicle.

According to sources cited by the news agency, the family had to flee the village for safety amid the protests.

The goats were slaughtered for the wedding reception feast of Shaikh's son on February 15.

Police said that the right-wing organisations had earlier asked Shaikh to avoid slaughtering goats as a religious programme was underway at a temple near his house.

Shaikh and four members of his family have been booked under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), police said.

No arrest has been made in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)