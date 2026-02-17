NHAI to develop first-of-its-kind ‘Bee Corridors’ along National Highways

NEW DELHI: Marking a shift from ornamental to ecological plantations, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop a continuous linear stretch of bee-friendly vegetation comprising flowering trees and plants along the highways.

"This move will ensure the availability of nectar and pollen throughout the year," said officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

As a part of the initiative, different varieties of trees, shrubs, herbs, and grasses that are beneficial to pollinators will be planted.

Selection of plant species will ensure staggered flowering across different seasons to maintain a near-continuous blooming cycle throughout the year.

Native species of trees and plants, including Neem, Karanj, Mahua, Palash, Bottle Brush, Jamun, and Siris, will be planted.

"The unique ‘Bee Corridor’ initiative will help enhance ecological outcomes, contribute to pollinator conservation, and further strengthen NHAI’s commitment to environmentally responsible National Highway development”, officials added.

“Reiterating its commitment to sustainable infrastructure development, NHAI has announced a first-of-its-kind initiative to develop pollinator or bee corridors along highways. The initiative will help reduce the increasing ecological stress faced by honeybees and other pollinators, which is adversely impacting pollination services, agricultural and horticultural productivity, and overall ecological balance,” said officials.

“Depending upon agro-climatic conditions and local suitability, such corridors will be developed along National Highway stretches and other vacant NHAI land parcels. NHAI field offices across the country will identify National Highway sections where clusters of flowering trees can be planted at intervals of approximately 500 meters to one km, corresponding to the average foraging distance of honeybees and wild bees,” the Ministry officials added.

The NHAI plans to develop at least three pollinator corridors during this financial year.

“NHAI plans to plant around 40 lakh trees along National Highways during the year 2026–27, around 60 per cent of which will be planted under the ‘Bee Corridor’ initiative,” said the officials.