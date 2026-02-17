PM Modi hails India AI Impact Expo 2026 as a powerful convergence of ideas and innovation

NEW DELHI: India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a “powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

PM Modi inaugurated the Expo on Monday, which features more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

“India AI Impact Expo 2026 showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good,” PM Modi wrote on X. He added that the Expo reaffirmed India’s commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, inclusively and at scale for human progress.