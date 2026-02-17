PM Modi hails India AI Impact Expo 2026 as a powerful convergence of ideas and innovation

NEW DELHI: India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a “powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
PM Modi inaugurated the Expo on Monday, which features more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions highlighting international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.
“India AI Impact Expo 2026 showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good,” PM Modi wrote on X. He added that the Expo reaffirmed India’s commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, inclusively and at scale for human progress.
The Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia, research institutions, Union and state governments, and international partners. Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres at Bharat Mandapam, it includes over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations structured around three thematic chakras, people, planet and progress.
Thirteen country pavilions are on display, representing Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa, showcasing global collaboration in AI.
In addition, the Expo is featuring more than 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions.
These startups are demonstrating working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.
