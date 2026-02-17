Rahul steps in to douse Assam Congress unit fire

GUWAHATI: Hours after resigning from the Congress and holding discussions with party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, the party’s ex-Assam president Bhupen Kumar Borah sought time to reconsider their request on withdrawing resignation.

At the time of going to press, it was he was expected to make his “family’s decision” known to the party leadership by Monday night or Tuesday morning. Earlier in the day, he had submitted his resignation letter to the central leadership, sending the party into a tizzy ahead of the Assembly elections expected in April. The party’s Assam in-charge, Jitendra Singh, and several other party leaders, including state president Gaurav Gogoi, rushed to his house to try and persuade him to withdraw his resignation.

Briefing the media, he said, “My old colleagues and central leaders are at my house. I have always respected them. They have given certain suggestions. I have sought some time.”

Meanwhile, the Congress expressed surprise over Borah’s resignation. “Even last night, he was with us. We don’t know what happened suddenly,” a Congress leader claimed.